Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

Organizers hope to put presents under as many Christmas trees as possible.
Massanutten Water Park Toy Drive returns
FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96