Wettest day in two months on Tuesday

Updated Thanksgiving outlook
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued dry on this Sunday. The wind will be light and variable. A cooler northeast wind on Monday. Get ready for a cold November rain Tuesday!

Expect the most rainfall in a 24-hour period since September 23, when Tropical Storm Ophelia brought more than an inch of rain to the region. Rainfall totals Tuesday into early Wednesday are projected to be one to two inches!

Drying and breezy Wednesday.

Seasonable day for Thanksgiving.

For more updates and airport delays at select cites go to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Light and variable breeze. Most of the wildfire smoke will be south of much of the region.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and chilly. Areas of light frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs cooler in the low to mid 50s. Light northeast breeze. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: A cold and soaking rainfall. Highs in the 40s. Not a good travel day. Rain exits Tuesday night. Lows steady in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and drying. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

