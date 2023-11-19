Sunny Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant end to the weekend with seasonable and sunny conditions. Monday starts a bit of a cooling trend ahead of a cold front that will bring rain Tuesday into early Wednesday. It seems this will be a very beneficial and soaking rain with amounts up to 2 inches. Showers taper off early Wednesday with a much sunnier, but chillier day Thursday, Thanksgiving day, and those chilly temperatures linger into the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Chilly and clear. Lows in the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Monday: Chilly with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Early showers clearing, and seasonable. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50′s

Friday & Saturday: Chilly and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

