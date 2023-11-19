Meal kits made for University of Virginia students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia who cannot make it home for Thanksgiving have the option to get a free meal kit.

With dining halls being closed during the holidays, UVA Community Food Pantry and Student Council partnered together to fill bags with groceries.

Students who signed up picked up their meal kits Sunday, November 19.

“They’re honestly a lifesaver. I’ve used them since first year and a bunch of different students have as well. They’re really helpful for making sure that students feel like they have enough to eat during the break,” UVA Student Life Director for Student Council Christopher Joseph said.

This partnership helped to double the amount of meal kits made, making a total of 200.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.