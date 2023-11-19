The Jonas Brothers bartend at Billy Jack’s Shack before College Game Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With College GameDay in Harrisonburg, Billy Jack’s Shack has had a busy weekend.

Joe Fowler, Regional Manager for Jack Browns and Billy Jacks said the event has brought a lot of excitement to the area.

" It definitely picks things up, it adds a little electricity to the air, and everybody gets a little more excited. It is like a second homecoming to us,” said Fowler.

Fowler said it has been fun getting to hear the cheers and being around people who are excited about the same thing.

Friday evening, the Jonas Brothers made an appearance and bartender at Billy Jack’s.

" It definitely caused a lot of excitement around the streets, people who couldn’t get in were pressed up against the glass just to see,” said Fowler.

Fowler said they were really cool guys and they bought a round for everyone in the bar. He was surprised when he found out the band was coming.

