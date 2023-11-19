Community members come together to give out turkeys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A line filled up quickly at Tonsler Park for the 11th annual Turkey Drive and Giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

Wes Bellmay, a Charlottesville community leader, brought together multiple city and nonprofit organizations to hand out frozen turkeys and sweet potatoes.

Bellmay says while he is saddened by the great need, he is so proud of the community for coming together and donating to those in need this holiday season.

“Regardless of what you believe, or who you pray to, or how much money you have, or where you go to school, everyone deserves to be able to have a full meal on Thanksgiving,” Bellmay said.

Bellmay and his team were able to hand out 200 turkeys and around the same amount of sweet potatoes.

