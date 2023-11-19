Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Community members come together to give out turkeys

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A line filled up quickly at Tonsler Park for the 11th annual Turkey Drive and Giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

Wes Bellmay, a Charlottesville community leader, brought together multiple city and nonprofit organizations to hand out frozen turkeys and sweet potatoes.

Bellmay says while he is saddened by the great need, he is so proud of the community for coming together and donating to those in need this holiday season.

“Regardless of what you believe, or who you pray to, or how much money you have, or where you go to school, everyone deserves to be able to have a full meal on Thanksgiving,” Bellmay said.

Bellmay and his team were able to hand out 200 turkeys and around the same amount of sweet potatoes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School classes canceled
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17

Latest News

(FILE)
University of Virginia fraternity marches to pay respects to enslaved laborers
Meal kits made of University of Virginia Students
Meal kits made for University of Virginia students
(FILE)
Charlottesville conducting study to improve natural gas use
A group of young environmentalists spent their Saturday morning planting trees with ReLeaf...
Young environmentalists plant trees around Charlottesville