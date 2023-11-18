Young environmentalists plant trees around Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of young environmentalists spent their Saturday morning planting trees with ReLeaf Cville.

The eight volunteers are members are ReLeaf Cville’s Green Team teenagers.

Its mission is the educate and protect the health of our neighborhoods with low tree cover from the heat impacts of climate change.

Saturday, November 18 the group planted 12 trees.

“It’s very important, especially as our climate grows hotter and hotter each year. I hope that the youth all around Charlottesville starting as early as preschool or even younger can realize how important the environment is and also, we can foster the love for nature,” Nava Khurgel with ReLeaf Green Team said.

Peggy Van Yahres with ReLeaf Cville says they will be planting even more trees after Thanksgiving.

