Weekend and Thanksgiving outlook

Pre-Thanksgiving rainstorm
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front Friday night brough light rain amounts. Brisk north wind on this Saturday will push smoke from wildfires to the south of most of the region.

Elevated wildfire danger through Monday.

Tracking the progress of a coast-to-coast storm system. Rain arrives across our region from the southwest Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rainfall projections range from a half into to an inch and a half. That would be the most rain in one day in about two months!

Trending cooler and dry for Thanksgiving.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates. Including any airport delays and weather conditions for select cities.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a blustery north wind. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night: Starry sky and colder. Near calm wind with some frost. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunshine with a light breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s with some frost.

Monday: Good travel day. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: A soaking rainfall arrives. Highs colder, in the 40s. Lows in the 40s with more rain Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers exit. Dry and breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

