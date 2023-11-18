Advertise With Us
UVA School of Nursing awarded by The American Association of Men in Nursing

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA School of Nursing can now say they are one of the top schools in the country for men in nursing.

The American Association of Men in Nursing awarded UVA.

The university say its current freshman class is more than 15% male, which is higher than the national average.

UVA says the numbers of men in nursing in the university’s program continues to rise.

“We’re very excited to win this award, because it does demonstrate that we are a great place to be for men who want to be nurses. Certainly, with the number of men that we have in our faculty, we have great representation for them to look at,” Melissa Gomes with UVA School of Nursing said.

Although it is a mostly female dominated career, UVA says it hopes to keep increasing the number of male nurses.

