Few Showers Tonight. Gusty Winds Saturday Create High Fire Danger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few showers tonight, but minimal rain amounts. The cold front sweeping through will make for a nice weekend, but gusty winds Saturday create a high fire danger. Outdoor Burn Bans are in place for most localities across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Winds out of the northwest and then north will shift the smoke from the Bedford County Wildfire to the south and southeast. Air quality will improve Saturday for our area.

Cooler for Sunday and the wind lighter.

Next week, temperatures will continue to cool. Monday is largely dry, but a developing storm to bring more more widespread rain Tuesday into early Wednesday. This would certainly be welcomed with the ongoing drought. Next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day is trending dry and chilly with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Few showers, mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 45-50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, gusty winds - fire danger. Highs cooler low to mid 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. Lighter wind. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Rain likely and breezy. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

