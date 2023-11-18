Charlottesville High School classes canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools announced Saturday, November 18 that classes will be canceled at Charlottesville High School on Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21.

CCS says this will allow administrators and staff to continue planning a “reset” of school policies and procedures in order to offer a safe learning environment in which students will grow and thrive.

On these days teachers and staff will be present at the school.

All other Charlottesville schools will maintain their regular schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

