Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

“Wicked” Broadway star visits Charlottesville High School

By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drama students at Charlottesville High School were paid a visit from a special guest Thursday.

Broadway star Jenny DiNoia held a mock audition for the students. She starred as “Elphaba” in the hit musical “Wicked.”

Students performed prepared pieces for DiNoia and received individual feedback.

She advised on musical techniques such as preparing sheet music, working with the pianist, and commanding the space.

“What I told them was to keep moving forward, right, we always have to have this momentum when we’re performing and being present,” DiNoia said.

DiNoia be starring in a performance of her own called “On my way,” a Broadway musical revue at St. Anne’s Belfield school. The event is on November 17th from 7:30pm-8:45pm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Bedford County wildfire.
Matts Creek Wildfire burns 5,148 acres; 2% contained
Charlottesville High School (FILE)
Staffing issues prompt closure of Charlottesville High School Friday
Sentara sign
Sentara giving out free flu vaccines in Staunton
haze from the Matt's Creek Fire in Augusta County
Health Impacts from poor air quality