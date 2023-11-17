“Wicked” Broadway star visits Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drama students at Charlottesville High School were paid a visit from a special guest Thursday.

Broadway star Jenny DiNoia held a mock audition for the students. She starred as “Elphaba” in the hit musical “Wicked.”

Students performed prepared pieces for DiNoia and received individual feedback.

She advised on musical techniques such as preparing sheet music, working with the pianist, and commanding the space.

“What I told them was to keep moving forward, right, we always have to have this momentum when we’re performing and being present,” DiNoia said.

DiNoia be starring in a performance of her own called “On my way,” a Broadway musical revue at St. Anne’s Belfield school. The event is on November 17th from 7:30pm-8:45pm.

