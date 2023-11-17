Advertise With Us
Teacher absences, lack of substitutes force Charlottesville High School to close on Friday

Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff, students, and families were told early Friday morning that Charlottesville High School would be closed for the day.

In a post on Facebook, Charlottesville City Schools cited teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes as the cause.

All other Charlottesville City Schools were instructed to follow their regular schedules.

