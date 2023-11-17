Teacher absences, lack of substitutes force Charlottesville High School to close on Friday
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff, students, and families were told early Friday morning that Charlottesville High School would be closed for the day.
In a post on Facebook, Charlottesville City Schools cited teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes as the cause.
All other Charlottesville City Schools were instructed to follow their regular schedules.
