Teacher absences, lack of substitutes force Charlottesville High School to close on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff, students, and families were told early Friday morning that Charlottesville High School would be closed for the day.

In a post on Facebook, Charlottesville City Schools cited teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes as the cause.

All other Charlottesville City Schools were instructed to follow their regular schedules.

