Sentara will give out free flu vaccines at clinic in Staunton

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a flu clinic at Sentara Primary Care and Therapy Center, where individuals can get a free flu vaccination.

Dr. Erica Formato, Physician, for Sentara, said you should get your flu shot now if you have not already.

“We are kind of in the height of flu season, so if you have not already done it, November is a good time to get it done,” said Dr. Formato.

The protection for the flu vaccine does not start immediately, but it only takes a few days, said Dr. Formato.

Dr. Formato said they will offer the standard flu vaccine and not the high dose vaccine, that is sometimes recommended to individuals 65 and older.

“Recently we have seen a bit of Flu going through, we have seen some COVID, mostly we have seen a lot of non-specific respiratory illnesses going around right now that mimic Flu or COVID but aren’t either,” said Dr. Formato.

The clinic will run from 8:00am to 12:00pm.

