Ryan Dunn leads Wahoos to 66-32 win over Texas Southern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ryan Dunn scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, had four blocks and three steals leading Virginia to a 66-32 win over Texas Southern Thursday night at JPJ.

Dunn had an amazing dunk in the first half, going over a defender for a spectacular slam that energized the crowd and the team.

“An energy play, kind of like last year, bring those plays into the stadium getting the crowd hyped,” said Dunn. “After that play I feel like we got a lot of stops. Just bring that passion and energy every day.”

Dunn was the only Wahoo scoring in double figures. Reece Beekman and Leon Bond III each added eight points.

Virginia improves to 3-0 on the season and next plays Wisconsin in the Fort Myers Tip Off on Monday.

Here are some other notes from a UVA sports media release:

­Team Notes

• UVA recorded 10 or more steals (13) and blocks (10) in the same game for the first time in school history

• UVA allowed its fewest points (33) since yielding 32 to St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 15, 2016

• UVA held its second straight opponent to fewer than 20 first-half points

• UVA is 28-0 when allowing fewer than 40 points under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 110-2 when limiting foes to fewer than 50 points in the Bennett era

• UVA is 169-50 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett

• The Cavaliers have started 4-0 for the second straight season (7-0 in 2022-23)

• UVA held Texas Southern to 26.3 percent shooting (12 of 46) and forced a season-high 20 turnovers

• UVA went on a 15-2 run to gain a 49-25 lead at 7:37 second half

• UVA held Texas Southern to 5 of 24 (20.8%) shooting in the first half

• UVA went on a 10-0 run to gain a 17-7 lead

Series Notes

• Virginia is 1-0 all-time against Texas Southern

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Ryan Dunn (15)

• Dunn had a career-high 15 points, three steals and career-high four blocked shots

• Dunn added career bests in free throws made (8) and free throws attempted (9)

• Dunn reached double figures for the fourth time

• Reece Beekman added eight points, four steals and a career-high three blocked shots

• Blake Buchanan had a season-high three blocked shots

• Bryce Walker scored his first collegiate point

• Isaac McKneely missed the game due to an ankle injury

