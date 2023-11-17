Mild and Breezy Friday. Areas of Smoke from Wildfires. Cooler Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still mild, breezy and largely dry for Friday, with clouds increasing. Areas of smoke from ongoing wildfires will still remain with us. Later Friday night, an approaching cold front may trigger a few passing showers, but any rain looks very light. Dry, breezy and cooler for the weekend.

Cooler and mostly dry Monday. Watching a larger storm system to bring more widespread rain Tuesday into early Wednesday. This would certainly be welcomed with the ongoing drought. Next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day is trending dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of smoke. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.. A shower chance at night. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler with a brisk wind. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

