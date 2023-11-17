Few showers, then an improving weekend

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see early sun today, however, clouds will quickly begin to thicken by mid morning. A southwestern wind will warm temperatures into the 60s tohis afternoon. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring a few showers to the region tonight. Conditions will improve this weekend with more seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: A few showers & fog, Low: around 50

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

