Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

CPD welcomes 14 new police officers to the department

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is addressing its staffing shortages by recruiting 14 new officers.

The officers celebrated their graduation Friday, November 17. This is the largest and most diverse group of new officers in CPD history.

According to Kyle Ervin with CPD, there were 30 officer vacancies just a few months ago. That number is now down to eight vacancies with the help of today’s ceremony.

“Get us back to full capacity so we can get back to what really matters, and that’s community policing,” Ervin said.

The new recruits will next go through a few more weeks of training before they’re finally ready to serve the community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Charlottesville High School (FILE)
Staffing issues prompt closure of Charlottesville High School Friday
(FILE)
ACPS to be fully staffed with bus drivers next week
(FILE)
Charlottesville church holding annual Greek food fundraiser
(Source: Pexels)
UVA Health shares tips for healthy holiday eating