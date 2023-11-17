CPD welcomes 14 new police officers to the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is addressing its staffing shortages by recruiting 14 new officers.

The officers celebrated their graduation Friday, November 17. This is the largest and most diverse group of new officers in CPD history.

According to Kyle Ervin with CPD, there were 30 officer vacancies just a few months ago. That number is now down to eight vacancies with the help of today’s ceremony.

“Get us back to full capacity so we can get back to what really matters, and that’s community policing,” Ervin said.

The new recruits will next go through a few more weeks of training before they’re finally ready to serve the community.

