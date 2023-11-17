Covenant school runners Reese Dalton & Maddie Gardiner sign with UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Covenant school runners Reese Dalton and Maddie Gardner have signed national letters of intent to run track & cross country at the University of North Carolina.

The two runners were recognized Friday at a ceremonial celebration at Covenant. More on the girls’ story in the coming days on NBC29 news.

