Charlottesville church holding annual Greek food fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church on Perry Drive in Charlottesville is hosting its annual Fall Greek Fest.

All are welcome for a taste of Greece Friday, November 17. Popular dishes available include pastichio, spanakopita, and moussaka.

This is only the second time the festival has returned since the coronavirus pandemic.

Father Peter Handley says this is the church’s major fundraising event of the year.

“It helps us to see through a lot of the ministries that we undertake throughout the year: Whether it’s helping the poor, whether it’s supporting something specific to the church, or anything else,” Father Handley said.

The festival lasts until 7 p.m.

