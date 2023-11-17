Advertise With Us
A Breezy Day with Late Day Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wildfire smoke continues to be a concern this afternoon, with hazy conditions and unhealthy air quality. Burn bans have been implemented across central Virginia for the time being. Heading into the evening, a cold front will bring a few spotty showers, with rainfall amounts of less than a quarter of an inch. The weekend brings improvements. Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 60′s. As we head into the beginning of the week, our next rain chance will be on Tuesday with possible linger showers early Wednesday, and sunny skies by Thanksgiving. Throughout the week we’ll see a cooling trend. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly cloudy, hazy, and breezy with late showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Saturday & Sunday: Seasonable and sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50′s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Thanksgiving: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40′s.

