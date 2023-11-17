Annual Sneaker Ball Gala and turkey give-away events this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville community member Wes Bellamy and others are throwing multiple events this weekend.

They are having a Sneaker Ball Gala Saturday, November 18. There will be a turkey giveaway at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19.

Bellamy says 200 turkeys will be given away, first-come-first-served.

“We’ll be having our 5th Annual Sneaker Ball Gala, and which one of the proceeds will be used for Tarsal League Scholarships,” Bellamy said. “We’re looking forward to anybody who’s in need, who needs a turkey to come out and get one.”

