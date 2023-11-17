Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Annual Sneaker Ball Gala and turkey give-away events this weekend

Charlottesville community member Wes Bellamy and others are throwing multiple events this weekend.
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville community member Wes Bellamy and others are throwing multiple events this weekend.

They are having a Sneaker Ball Gala Saturday, November 18. There will be a turkey giveaway at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19.

Bellamy says 200 turkeys will be given away, first-come-first-served.

“We’ll be having our 5th Annual Sneaker Ball Gala, and which one of the proceeds will be used for Tarsal League Scholarships,” Bellamy said. “We’re looking forward to anybody who’s in need, who needs a turkey to come out and get one.”

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Fire on Afton Mountain. Image courtesy Kenneth Johnston.
Crews battle brush fire on Afton Mountain
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools taking actions after fights and other issues close high school Nov. 17
CPD ceremony
CPD welcomes 14 new police officers to the department
(FILE)
ACPS to be fully staffed with bus drivers next week
Search for missing Albemarle County Woman (FILE)
Family offers details on search that ultimately found missing Albemarle County woman
Fall Greek Fest 2023
Charlottesville church holding annual Greek food fundraiser