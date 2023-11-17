Advertise With Us
Albemarle seeking public feedback about wireless internet and cell phone towers

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking for feedback and concerns about wireless internet connections and cell phone towers.

The Planning Commission used previous feedback from the community and created a new ordinance on cell towers and wireless internet.

Existing rules may change on where and how big antennas and cell towers can be.

“People feel very strongly about this, and we want to make sure they have an opportunity to make their comments known to the consultant, to the staff, to the Planning Commission, and, ultimately, to the Board of Supervisors, because that’s where the decisions are actually made,” Development Process Manager Bill Fritz said.

Responses will be collected until December 15.

