ACPS to be fully staffed with bus drivers next week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says starting next week, it will be fully staffed with bus drivers.

This is a drastic difference from the start of the school year, when hundreds of students did not have bus service.

“By next week, we’re expecting there to be no open routes,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Friday, November 17.

Just three months into the school year, ACPS has upped its numbers of drivers.

“Last week, we reported to the School Board that there were only two routes left that were open, which affects about 160 children,” Giaramita said. “We had two trainees who were ready to become full-time bus drivers next week. So when they come on board, we we will be down to zero open rounds.”

Giaramita says the end of the year could possibly bring retirements, but ACPS is working to keep these positions filled.

“The good news is that we’ve been able o restore service to students. But the challenging news is the job isn’t over, and it’s a constant effort. And we need to continue to recruit applicants.”

