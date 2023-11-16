Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Vote: UVA’s Malik Washington in the running for Biletnikoff Award

Jonas Sanker and Malik Washington (FILE)
Jonas Sanker and Malik Washington (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can help University of Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington in the race to win the 2023 Biletnikoff Award.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football. It is determined by a vote of the award’s National Selection Committee, but there is also a fan vote that counts as an additional vote.

Washington is currently leading in the fan vote.

Fans can vote here: https://biletnikoffaward.com/fan-vote/

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Sam Brunelle celebrates
Sam Brunelle makes season debut, helps ‘Hoos to 80-51 win over Tribe
A James Madison fan holds up a sign, "Let them bowl," during a football game against UConn on...
NCAA rejects latest JMU appeal for bowl eligibility
Leon Bond
UVA basketball gets balanced scoring in 29-point win over North Carolina A&T
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury