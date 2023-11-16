Vote: UVA’s Malik Washington in the running for Biletnikoff Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can help University of Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington in the race to win the 2023 Biletnikoff Award.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football. It is determined by a vote of the award’s National Selection Committee, but there is also a fan vote that counts as an additional vote.

Washington is currently leading in the fan vote.

Fans can vote here: https://biletnikoffaward.com/fan-vote/

