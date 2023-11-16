Sam Brunelle makes season debut, helps ‘Hoos to 80-51 win over Tribe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grad student forward Sam Brunelle made her season debut for Virginia scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds in 13 minutes of action helping the ‘Hoos to a 29-point win Wednesday over William and Mary at JPJ 80-51.

Brunelle had missed Virginia’s first two games still recovering from a foot injury.

“Just to be out there with them was just so much joy and happiness,” said Brunelle. “I though I would get a little nervous but when I got out on the court I wasn’t nervous I was happy. That made getting to my shots easier and having that confidence. All my teammates were saying Sam you got this. Just hyping me up and giving me that confidence and I think without that it could have been different.”

Jillian Brown led Virginia with 17 points. Camryn Taylor had 12 points. Freshman Mo Johnson added 11 and freshman Olivia McGhee had 10.

Virginia improves to 3-0 and plays host to #25 Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some notes released in a UVA media release:

GAME NOTES

With the win, Virginia extended its lead in the series with William & Mary, 13-0, including 9-0 in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers are now 3-0 for the second consecutive year under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

UVA improved to 14-0 against non-conference foes under Agugua-Hamilton.

For the second straight game five Cavaliers scored in double figures in Jillian Brown (17), Camryn Taylor (12), Sam Brunelle (12), Kymora Johnson (11) and Olivia McGhee (10).

Brunelle (4-6 FG, 13 mins) made her season debut after checking into the game off the bench midway through the first quarter. Brunelle’s last appearance was on Jan. 29, 2022 against Virginia Tech. Brunelle missed the beginning of this year and the last eight games of the 2022-23 season due to injury.

Brown’s 17 points are a season high and second most among all UVA players in a single game this season.

All 11 available Virginia players played and scored in Wednesday’s game.

Virginia’s 29-point victory marked its largest of the season.

Wednesday’s final score of 80-51 was same as the Cavaliers’ men’s team the night before (Nov. 14) in their win over North Carolina A&T at JPJ.

