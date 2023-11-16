Quick warm-up will not last long
Expect limited rain as a cold front moves east
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind will warm temperatures into the upper 60s, and low 70s today. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine, and pleasant conditions. Clouds will begin to increase during the day Friday. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers to the region Friday night. Conditions will improve and cool for the weekend. Meanwhile, a more significant storm will bring rain to the region Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
