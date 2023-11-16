Quick warm-up will not last long

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind will warm temperatures into the upper 60s, and low 70s today. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine, and pleasant conditions. Clouds will begin to increase during the day Friday. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers to the region Friday night. Conditions will improve and cool for the weekend. Meanwhile, a more significant storm will bring rain to the region Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

