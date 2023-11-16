Advertise With Us
Quaker Run Fire nearly contained in Madison County

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County is now almost entirely contained.

It is 83% contained as of Thursday, November 16.

This does not mean the fire is out. It means it is nearly enclosed by control lines and is not likely to spread.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says many firefighters will leave the area today to help with other wildfires. The remaining crews will monitor and patrol the uncontained section of the Quaker Run Fire’s perimeter.

Members of the Virginia National Guard have also been helping firefighters in Madison County. Wednesday, they patrolled previously burned areas to look for hotspots. They also used blowers to clear newly-fallen leaves to help prevent re-burns, and to maintain fire containment.

The wildfire has burned approximately 3,937 acres since it started on October 24.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County is now almost entirely contained.
