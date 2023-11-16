Milder Temps for the Late Week and Areas of Smoke from Wildfires. Passing Shower Late Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures return for the late week, along with areas of smoke from ongoing wildfires, especially in the Shenandoah Valley. More sunshine is back Thursday with southerly winds driving afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Still mild and largely dry for Friday, with clouds increasing. Later Friday night, an approaching cold front may trigger a few passing showers, but any rain looks very light. Dry, cooler and more seasonable for the weekend.

Cooler and dry Monday. Watching a larger storm system to bring more widespread rain Tuesday into early Wednesday. These the busy travel days, before Thanksgiving. Next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day is trending dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lows low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Sunny and much milder. Areas of smoke from wildfires. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, breezy. Highs 65-70. A shower chance at night. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler with a brisk wind. Highs 55 to 60. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

