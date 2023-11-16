Advertise With Us
Locust Grove neighbors voice concerns over planned development

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)(wvir)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Locust Grove neighborhood could see some new housing coming to the area.

City Hall hosted an event Thursday, November 16, where people who live in or around the area could give their input on the preliminary plan for Mountain View Baptist Church’s planned development.

The first phase of the project is expected to create 59 residential units. When looking at the detailed plans, neighbors had two main concerns: First, heavy rains.

“A lot of folks are worried about drainage on this property, because it’s been just a wide open field,” Kristin Szakos said.

The second concern is over trees being cut down: “I’m particularly concerned for a cluster of great-grandmother trees, particular walnut tree that really needs to stay with all of it,” Heidi Dhivya-Berthoud said.

Some who came to Thursday’s meeting say they left feeling like their concerns were heard.

“We want people in the neighborhood to not only know what’s coming, but to have input on it because we’re the experts on the neighborhood,” Szakos.

