Friday Changes On the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day ahead with above seasonable daytime highs around 70. Changes are on the way with a system that will bring a chance for late day showers on Friday. Rainfall amounts remain minimal, less than half an inch. Heading into the weekend, expect sunny and seasonable conditions, but a gradual cooling trend as we head into next week. Next rain chances come around next Tuesday, and so far look like they will clear in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. Check back for updates.

Today: Warm and sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the low 40′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a late shower. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Saturday & Sunday: Nice and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Monday: Cooler but sunny. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday: Showers and breezy. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Thanksgiving: Chilly and sunny. Highs around 50.

