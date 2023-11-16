Advertise With Us
Drought conditions affecting Shenandoah National Park

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park has announced a number of restrictions due to these dry conditions.

SNP recently announced a number of closures: There’s no fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures. The park says it put this in place to protect the health of the fish population there.

PIO Madison Heiser says the last time Shenandoah National Park put restrictions on its streams and had a fire ban was back in 2016.

