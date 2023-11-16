Advertise With Us
Crews responding to fire on Afton Mountain

Image courtesy VDOT
Image courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are on the scene of a fire along Interstate 64 in the Afton area of Albemarle County.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 100. The west right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles, and vehicles are being detoured off at Exit 107.

This is a developing story.

