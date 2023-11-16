Crews put out brush fire along Finders Way in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews put out a brush fire that stretched nearly 50 yards Thursday, November 16.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the along Finders Way, off Old Garth Road. It took crews about 8 minutes to get under control.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.