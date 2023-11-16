Crews put out brush fire along Finders Way in Albemarle
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency crews put out a brush fire that stretched nearly 50 yards Thursday, November 16.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the along Finders Way, off Old Garth Road. It took crews about 8 minutes to get under control.
No injuries or property damage was reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.