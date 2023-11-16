Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Dogwood Vietnam Memorial raising funds for bridge project

Dogwood Vietnam Memorial (FILE)
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville is giving people the opportunity to be a part of its expansion.

The memorial is raising funds by selling custom engraved bricks to anyone who served in the military and wants their name to be a part of the oldest Vietnam War memorial in the country.

There are two sizes available, priced at $200 and $400 per brick.

“Life is very short, but we have people that we need to honor and remember their service, and this is the perfect way to do it,” Bruce Eades said Thursday, November 16.

Funds raised will go towards upkeep, as well as a project to build a pedestrian bridge over the John Warner Parkway.

