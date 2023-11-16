1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover early Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a five-vehicle crash on I-95 south at Route 54 (exit 92).

VSP says they are working to notify the victim’s family, and that no other injuries have been reported.

As of 9:30 a.m., both directions of I-95 are experiencing heavy delays.

VDOT says backups on I-95 south are three miles long, while northbound traffic has nine miles of backups.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

