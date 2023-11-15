‘We have plenty to go around’: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank encourages people to use its services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it averaged about 143,000 guests visits per month during quarter one of this year, about 35,000 more than last year.

“We want folks to know that if they need food, come get food,” Les Sinclair with BRAFB said Wednesday, November 15. “They will not be taking away from someone else who needs it. We have plenty to go around.”

Sinclair says leaving no one hungry this season is their top priority.

“I just want to remind folks that as we enter the food-holiday season - when folks are really thinking about the food that’s on their table - that there are a lot of people in our community. In fact, hunger affects every zip code in the United States. That means every zip code in the Blue Ridge,” he said. “We have seen a big growth in the number of guests that are using the services of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partners and its programs. And this has been growing for some time. In fact, we’re rivaling what we saw during the peak of the pandemic.”

Sinclair reminds everyone to appreciate what they have: “It’s a good time for folks to just think about the blessings in their life,” he said. “The food that they might have on their table - and there are a lot of folks in our community who are not experiencing that, and might need extra assistance this time of year.”

Donations are always welcomed.

“If you can give to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, we can help provide meals with one single dollar. So $100 is 400 meals,” Sinclair said.

Click here to find the location of the closest food pantry/bank.

