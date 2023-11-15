Advertise With Us
Virginia Department of Forestry offering discounts on native trees and shrubs

Virginia Department of Forestry patch
Virginia Department of Forestry patch(WDBJ)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering discounts on native trees and shrubs through its Throwing Shade VA Program.

The program is expanding to 10 retail nurseries. All customers have to do is visit a participating nursery, choose an eligible tree or shrub, and scan a code to receive a discount.

The deadline for Virginia nurseries to apply is December 14.

