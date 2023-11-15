Virginia Department of Forestry offering discounts on native trees and shrubs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering discounts on native trees and shrubs through its Throwing Shade VA Program.

The program is expanding to 10 retail nurseries. All customers have to do is visit a participating nursery, choose an eligible tree or shrub, and scan a code to receive a discount.

The deadline for Virginia nurseries to apply is December 14.

