UVA Health receives awards from WebMD and Medscape

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has earned WebMD Patient Choice and Medcape Provider Choice awards for several specialties.

It has been named a “Best in Class” health system in Virginia for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology, and digestive health care.

The awards are based on surveys of patients and health care providers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.