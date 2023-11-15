Advertise With Us
UVA Health receives awards from WebMD and Medscape

UVA Health
UVA Health
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has earned WebMD Patient Choice and Medcape Provider Choice awards for several specialties.

It has been named a “Best in Class” health system in Virginia for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology, and digestive health care.

The awards are based on surveys of patients and health care providers.

