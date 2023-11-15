Advertise With Us
A storm to our south is sending clouds north

Quick warmup, then turning cooler
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, temperatures will warm to seasonal levels today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and a steady southwest wind. Clouds will begin to thin tonight, setting the stage for mostly sunny skies Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 70. Meanwhile, we are tracking cold front, that will bring showers to the region by Friday night. Conditions improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

