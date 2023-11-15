Project for ten-story apartment building off Ivy Road moves forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A much-desired piece of land near the University of Virginia could soon be home to a 10-story apartment building.

The Charlottesville Planning Commission gave the project the green light Tuesday night, but not everyone is on board.

Unlike many properties in the area, 2117 Ivy Road does not belong to UVA. The developer proposing this project is RMD Properties.

“That tax revenue from this site again, it’s very underutilized at the moment,” Valerie Long, representing RMD Properties, said.

If built, the City would receive millions of dollars in tax revenue and money for its affordable housing plan. It would also provide more student housing, relieving that pressure in other areas.

“The biggest problem on college campuses is that students keep pushing out into the neighborhoods,” Steve Bus, representing RMD Properties, said.

A concern about increased traffic was raised.

”It’s just a lot of traffic,” City Councilor Leah Puryear said.

But developers said with the close proximity to UVA and transportation alternatives such as buses and added bike lanes, traffic will not be an issue.

“Students don’t need a car. They do not need it if they do not want it,” Bus countered.

The University was among those speaking out against the project.

In a letter to City Council and the Planning Commission, UVA wrote:

“The scale of the proposed development is not in keeping with the university’s contextual approach.”

Others who spoke out in opposition to the project included those living in surrounding neighborhoods, concerned with how a ten-story building would look.

“New developments should be architecturally compatible with the historic landmarks, buildings and structures,” Lewis Mountain Neighborhood resident Anthony Artuso said.

Ultimately – the Planning Commission decided to approve the project.

It now goes before Charlottesville City Council.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.