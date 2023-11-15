The Point Churches Collect Toys to Spread Cheer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Point churches are going the extra mile to spread more cheer and joy this holiday season with toys.

Both campuses, Charlottesville and Louisa, are hosting the Local Reach Collection.

The goal is to collect 500 toys throughout the month of November.

All donations will go to the Charlottesville Toy Lift and Louisa Santa Counsel. Those organizations will give the toys out to families in need.

“This is a great way for us to be the hands and feet of Jesus. It’s an opportunity for us to serve the community. We have several of our groups who are in the communities, serving our community, praying over community members’ neighborhoods. This is a great was for us to make difference by sharing the practical love of Jesus in a tangible way,” Executive Operations Pastor Tim Thorn said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop toys off at either location.

