Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Tuesday night as the community mourns six lives lost in a fiery...
Vigil held for victims of fatal Ohio bus crash
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys
UVA Health
UVA Health receives awards from WebMD and Medscape
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues