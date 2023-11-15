Outlook through Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High level clouds today causing less sunshine. Temperatures will still be near average for this time of year. There will also be the smell of smoke in the air from nearby wildfires.

After a cold start to Thursday, expect a milder afternoon as blue sky, sunshine makes a comeback.

Clouds increase Friday. The day looks dry and warm. The only chance for any rain shower will be Friday overnight.

The weekend will be dry and seasonable.

Cooler and still dry Monday.

The next best chance for rain is next Tuesday. Drying out and cool for much of next Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be dry and cool.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates. Also, there you will find airport current weather conditions and any delays for select cities.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s with some frost.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. High 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. A shower chance overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a brisk wind. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunshine. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows near 30 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Rain showers and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thanksgiving, Thursday: Partly sunny. with highs in the 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.