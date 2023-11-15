Northrop Grumman expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A new Northrop Grumman facility is expected to eventually create more than 300 jobs in the city.

“This area desperately needs jobs, especially with companies like DuPont closing down. I couldn’t think of a better time to have it all come in,” Jake Millsap said Wednesday, November 15.

Director of Economic Development & Tourism Greg Hitchin says Waynesboro is ready for the influx of traffic and business from this project.

It’ll be a great opportunity for the local citizens, the surrounding citizens, an opportunity for people to move into the community,” Hitchin said.

“We’ve been here like over 30 years, and we’re still seeing new faces, Sam’s Hot Dogs Manager Tamra Fisher said. “I think it’s just going to grow, and grow for the all the businesses around the area.”

Northrop Grumman says it is investing more than $200 million for this facility, which will be behind Waynesboro Town Center.

“They’ve actually already started the earthwork. So if you go out there and visit, you can see the the site starting to become flat and so forth,” Hitchin said.

VDOT says it is preparing for the additional traffic between Rosser and South Delphine.

“The plan is currently underway with construction to extend Shenandoah Village Drive in what we call the Waynesboro Southern Corridor Project,” Spokesperson Ken Slack said.

All of the work is expected to be completed by around June 2025.

