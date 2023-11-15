Mostly Cloudy, Cooler Wednesday. Late Week Turns Milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds and cooler Wednesday with temperatures more average for mid-November. Milder temperatures return for the late week, with Thursday quite nice with sunshine back and highs in the upper 60s.

More clouds return Friday, still mild. Later Friday afternoon and evening, the next cold front approaches and may trigger a few showers, but rain amounts look very light. Dry for the weekend, with temperatures cooling back down into early next week.

Next Tuesday - Wednesday, prior to Thanksgiving next week, rain is looking more likely with a larger storm system to watch.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs mid 50s to around 60. Light south breeze. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder and pleasant. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A chance for a passing shower, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High 55 to 60. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

