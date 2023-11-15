Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Majority of Quaker Run Fire contained in Madison County

Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry(VDOF)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Officials say more than 60% of the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County is under control, due in part to containment lines put in place by firefighters.

“As we downsize the crews here, that’s a sign that the fire is contained and we’re ready to move to the next phase,” Public Information Officer Madison Heiser said Wednesday, November 15.

The next steps include putting out burning debris, as well as repairing trails in the Shenandoah National Park.

“Get the area repaired and safe for people to visit again,” Heiser said.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (FILE)
‘We have plenty to go around’: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank encourages people to use its services
(FILE)
Center 1 students win film competition
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police and nonprofit team up to collect winter coats
(FILE)
The Point Churches Collect Toys to Spread Cheer