Majority of Quaker Run Fire contained in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Officials say more than 60% of the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County is under control, due in part to containment lines put in place by firefighters.

“As we downsize the crews here, that’s a sign that the fire is contained and we’re ready to move to the next phase,” Public Information Officer Madison Heiser said Wednesday, November 15.

The next steps include putting out burning debris, as well as repairing trails in the Shenandoah National Park.

“Get the area repaired and safe for people to visit again,” Heiser said.

