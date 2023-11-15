Advertise With Us
Governor Glenn Youngkin awards Harrisonburg family

Since the food drive began, Bucky and his son, Brent, have donated over 2 million dollars worth of food for those in need
By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin honored the 2023 Volunteerism and Community Service Awards recipients on Monday, November 13th.

Youngkin presented one award to the Berry family from Harrisonburg, who have served the community for 16 years through the Brent Berry Food Drive. Founder Bucky Berry said they were the only Shenandoah Valley family to be recognized by the Virginia governor.

“This is once in a lifetime, this plaque right here, from the governor,” said Berry, “My son has been collecting food since he was nine. This is way overdue.”

Since the food drive began, Bucky and his son, Brent, have donated over $2 million worth of food for those in need.

