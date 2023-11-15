Advertise With Us
College GameDay bringing excitement to JMU

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin Warner, Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Strategic Initiatives, said this is ESPN’s top college football show and they are excited to welcome them on JMU’s campus.

Warner said the show will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday morning.

“They start arriving Wednesday afternoon to set up their trucks, by Friday there will be some other live programming happening and the big show on Saturday,” said Warner.

Warner said this is great exposure and advertising for the University.

“Not only does it show that we have an exciting university, but we have a university that is interesting and relevant in the college football discussion nationwide,” said Warner.

There will be musical performances from the Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman, which is an exciting part of the show, and will draw a crowd, said Warner.

”I think by Friday there will be a lot of students and local community coming out to check it out, see some of the shows, see the setup. On Saturday we expect more than 10,000 people in attendance on the quad to check out ESPN’s college game day,” said Warner.

