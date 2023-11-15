Charlottesville police and nonprofit team up to collect winter coats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to make sure people stay warm this winter.

STARS is a community-based program that provides a behavioral health group home to children and teens in need of guidance. The goal is to prepare them in its program with the skills needed to transition back into the community.

“They don’t have anybody they can depend on besides the community, so this just means a lot because this may be the only coat they’ve had for years,” Cait Henry with STARS said Wednesday, November 15.

Donations are being collected at the Charlottesville Police Department until November 27.

