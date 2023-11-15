Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville police and nonprofit team up to collect winter coats

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to make sure people stay warm this winter.

STARS is a community-based program that provides a behavioral health group home to children and teens in need of guidance. The goal is to prepare them in its program with the skills needed to transition back into the community.

“They don’t have anybody they can depend on besides the community, so this just means a lot because this may be the only coat they’ve had for years,” Cait Henry with STARS said Wednesday, November 15.

Donations are being collected at the Charlottesville Police Department until November 27.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

(FILE)
Center 1 students win film competition
(FILE)
The Point Churches Collect Toys to Spread Cheer
UVA Health
UVA Health receives awards from WebMD and Medscape
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day